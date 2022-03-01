Driver of Ex-MP kidnapped

Four staffers including the driver of former Member of Parliament AP Jithender Reddy, have been allegedly kidnapped from the MP’s South Avenue residence on Monday, police said. A senior police officer said that a complaint was received in the South Avenue police station regarding the matter, which stated that four people staying at MP flat no. 105 South Avenue were taken away by some unknown persons. “Out of these, three people were guests of Ex-MP AP Jithender Reddy and one person named Tilak Thapa was his driver,” a senior police officer said. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under section 365 IPC, and investigation into the matter is under progress, police said. Mr. Reddy on Tuesday tweeted, “Shocking incident at my residence in Delhi. My personal driver Shri Thapa and social activist Shri Ravi Munnur were kidnapped last night. I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice (sic)“ and shared a CCTV footage from his residence.