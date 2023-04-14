ADVERTISEMENT

Driver mows down rag picker, tries to stuff body in plastic bag; arrested

April 14, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

The victim died on the spot. His head was crushed and the dismembered body was found inside a plastic bag

The Hindu Bureau

A driver was arrested on Thursday morning after he allegedly crushed to death a 45-year-old rag-picker under his excavator in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, the police said.

The police added that the driver, identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, then tried to stuff the body inside a plastic bag but was caught by passers-by who beat him up before informing the police.

The victim has been identified as Pappu Singh, a native of Patna, who lived in a slum nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident took place between 8.30 and 9 a.m. The victim died on the spot, DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, adding that the victim’s head was crushed and the dismembered body was found inside a plastic bag.

Head came undre tyre

He said, “A Haryana-registered excavator machine was found on the ground. The driver had come here at 8:30 a.m. to clean the ground as instructed by his employer. He ran over the victim whose head came under the tyre.”

The DCP said Crime Branch officers and a forensic team visited the spot and the body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, for post-mortem. “The driver who was thrashed by the public was sent for medical examination,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US