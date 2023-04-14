Driver mows down rag picker, tries to stuff body in plastic bag; arrested

April 14, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

A driver was arrested on Thursday morning after he allegedly crushed to death a 45-year-old rag-picker under his excavator in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, the police said.

The police added that the driver, identified as Sunny Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, then tried to stuff the body inside a plastic bag but was caught by passers-by who beat him up before informing the police.

The victim has been identified as Pappu Singh, a native of Patna, who lived in a slum nearby.

According to the police, the incident took place between 8.30 and 9 a.m. The victim died on the spot, DCP (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said, adding that the victim’s head was crushed and the dismembered body was found inside a plastic bag.

Head came undre tyre

He said, “A Haryana-registered excavator machine was found on the ground. The driver had come here at 8:30 a.m. to clean the ground as instructed by his employer. He ran over the victim whose head came under the tyre.”

The DCP said Crime Branch officers and a forensic team visited the spot and the body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Hari Nagar, for post-mortem. “The driver who was thrashed by the public was sent for medical examination,” he added.

