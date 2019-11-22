Driver killed in accident in Govindpuri

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri on Wednesday night.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla and a driver by profession.
The police said that Verma was on his way to attend a party on Wednesday when he met with an accident on Okhla Estate Road. “A PCR call was received at 11.51 p.m. after which officials rushed to the spot. However, the injured wasn’t found but his vehicle was lying there. Later, information was received from a private hospital that he been declared brought dead,” Mr. Biswal said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.