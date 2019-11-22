Delhi

Driver killed in accident in Govindpuri

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after his scooter rammed into a divider in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said that the victim has been identified as Verma Kumar, a resident of Indra Kalyan Vihar in Okhla and a driver by profession.

The police said that Verma was on his way to attend a party on Wednesday when he met with an accident on Okhla Estate Road. “A PCR call was received at 11.51 p.m. after which officials rushed to the spot. However, the injured wasn’t found but his vehicle was lying there. Later, information was received from a private hospital that he been declared brought dead,” Mr. Biswal said.

