Driver damages Qutub Minar complex wall

The wall of the Qutub Minar complex in south Delhi was damaged when a car driven by a drunk man crashed into it early on Monday, according to a police complaint filed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In its complaint to the Mehruali police station, the ASI wrote that a car driven by Arun Chauhan rammed the boundary wall of the complex around 3.30 a.m. An ASI official said about 50 metres of the wall had been broken. The official added that the driver of the car, which burst into flames after the collision, was helped out of the vehicle by ASI staff.

The wreckage was still at the site on Tuesday evening.

The ASI has sought strict action against Arun for “damaging government property”. The Qutub Minar is a Centrally-protected monument under the ASI, and a UNESCO World Heritage site. In its complaint, the ASI asked that the driver be instructed to pay a penalty equal to the damages.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that a case has been lodged under sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. “The driver has received burn injuries on his face, legs and hands. He is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital,” the officer said.

The police have confirmed that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.