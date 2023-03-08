ADVERTISEMENT

Driver attacks woman over autorickshaw fare

March 08, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old Kashmiri woman was allegedly attacked by an autorickshaw driver following an argument over the fare in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, the police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Mehreen Riyaz, stays in a hostel in Shaheen Bagh’s Noor Nagar, the police added. She had booked an autorickshaw from her hostel to a market in New Friends Colony on Monday.

“After reaching the market, they had an argument over the fare, following which the driver attacked her with a sharp object,” DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said. Ms. Riyaz suffered injuries to her lower abdomen and was admitted to a hospital on Monday. She was discharged at 1 p.m. on Tuesday after treatment.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered at the New Friends Colony police station, said the DCP, adding that efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused.

According to a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association has requested Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena to look into the matter. Ms. Riyaz is pursuing a degree from the Holy Family College of Nursing.

(With inputs from PTI)

