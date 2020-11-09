Driver arrested in hit-and-run case

NEW DELHI

A day after a Home Guard was killed in a hit-and-run case, police on Sunday arrested an SUV driver allegedly involved in the incident, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Naresh Kumar, 42, was killed after a speeding car rammed into barricades in east Delhi’s Shakarpur on Saturday.

According to the police, the complainant, Head Constable Niranjan, reported that he was doing picket duty at Vikas Marg on Saturday, along with with Kumar and civil defense personnel. “He saw a speeding car came from ITO side around 2.30 a.m. and hit the barricades. One of the barricades, then hit Kumar. Thereafter, the driver sped away,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said.

Niranjan took the injured to Hedgewar Hospital, where Kumar was declared brought dead.

The vehicle was traced and confiscated. Later, the accused, Ajay Goyal, a resident of Ghaziabad, was arrested, Mr. Singh said.