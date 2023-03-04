Driver arrested for sexually harassing woman journalist

March 04, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi police have arrested a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist. The police said they received a complaint from the victim on Thursday night. “The complainant alleged that the driver molested her on Wednesday evening while she was travelling in his autorickshaw from New Friends Colony to Malviya Nagar,” a senior police officer said. The police have registered a case under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against the accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, 24, a resident of Madanpur Khadar in Sarita Vihar. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday sought an action-taken report from the police in the case.