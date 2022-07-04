Driver arrested for running over vagabond

July 04, 2022 00:02 IST

A 31-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly running over a vagabond in Outer Delhi’s Mongolpuri, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Ashok and is a resident of Mongolpuri.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that on Friday, they received a call regarding a fatal accident near Ramlila Ground, following which a police team rushed to the spot and found that a person had been hit by an unknown vehicle and the victim’s head got crushed due to the collision.

Subsequently, an FIR under IPC sections pertaining to negligent driving, among others, was lodged. The police gathered technical intelligence and after scanning several CCTV footage, narrowed down on the car.

After obtaining the registration details of the car, police raided the house of its owner, who told them that he had given his car to his driver Ashok, who was driving the car when the accident took place. On the owner’s instance, a raid was conducted at Ashok’s house and he was arrested.

During interrogation, Ashok said when he was reversing the vehicle near the Ramlila Ground, he accidentally ran over a person sleeping on the footpath, following which he got scared and fled the spot, the DCP said.