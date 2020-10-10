Driver and his helper die after truck rams into wall

NEW DELHI

10 October 2020 02:43 IST

‘Vehicle was speeding and lost control’

A truck driver and his helper were killed when the vehicle carrying iron rods rammed into a wall in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur on Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the deceased have been identified as truck driver Arif Ali and his helper Mumtaz Ali, both residents of Hapur.

Rammed into tempo

Prima facie it appears that the truck was speeding and lost control after which it first rammed in a tempo, which was being loaded and then went through the boundary wall of a godown.

The police said the incident took place at 5 a.m. when the truck — carrying iron rods — left from the premises in Okhla Industrial area for a godown in Haryana’s Palwal. Eyewitnesses told police that the impact of the collision was such that the trailer broke into parts and the driver and the helper died on the spot. The locals informed the police after which the bodies were pulled out. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the families informed.

The CCTV footage is being checked from the area to ascertain the sequence of events and to check if another vehicle or person was involved, the police said. No one else was injured when the truck hit a small tempo that was parked nearby. The guard, who used to stay at the godown, escaped unhurt. A case under sections of rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence has been registered and further investigation is under way.

In another incident on Wednesday morning, two men were killed after a truck carrying a container toppled over their car in Lajpat Nagar.