Driven by political posters, property defacement cases on the rise in Delhi

March 10, 2023

Since 2020, the Capital has seen over 1,400 cases registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 and 940 people arrested for allegedly defacing property in public spaces by putting up posters, Delhi Police data showed.

According to the data, 583 cases were registered in 2020, while 477 people were arrested; in 2021, 60 arrests were made and 87 cases lodged; and in 2022, 798 cases were lodged and 392 people were arrested. Till February this year, 10 such cases have been registered, leading to 11 arrests.

As per the Act, “Whoever defaces any property in public view by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner or occupier of such property, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both.”

Politics around posters

A senior police officer said that in most cases, properties are defaced by putting up posters or flex banners in public places. “Usually, politics surrounds such posters. They are put either in support of or against a particular group, community, or person.

“In case of outrage against or support for a leader, people are also booked under the Act. However, they are granted bail at the police station as this offence is bailable,” the officer added.

The most recent example of this was seen last week when the School Management Committee (SMC) coordinator of a Delhi government school was booked for allegedly putting up a poster in support of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.

Filed at the Shastri Park police station, the FIR alleged that the SMC coordinator had, in collusion with the school’s principal, asked students to arrange desks at the school gate and put up a huge poster that read “I love Manish Sisodia.”

Most cases in 2022

Last year saw the highest number of cases registered under this Act. Explaining the trend, the officer said since many businesses reopened after COVID, they fixed posters and banners in large numbers to revive their earnings. “Moreover, campaigning for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections last year led to a rise in defacement cases.”

Social media can help deter such crimes by helping identify suspects, the officer said. “In many cases, the accused post images and videos of themselves putting up posters for a certain outfit.”

Such a case came was reported in April last year. An FIR was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly defacing a signboard of the US embassy by covering it up a poster warning the Biden administration against “bullying India.” It soon emerged that the right-wing outfit Hindu Sena was responsible for the defacement.

