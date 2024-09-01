Drive to clean Barapullah drain leaves many homeless, without work  

The drive to clean the clogged Barapullah drain has rendered several people homeless in Delhi’s Jangpura as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished “without any prior notice” nearly a dozen semi-pucca houses built along it, said area slum-dwellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, the civic body also removed about 20 vends “without assigning a new spot to their owners who held valid street vending licences” during its demolition drive on August 5. The MCD did not respond to the accusations.

However, an official termed the MCD action a “routine exercise” carried out to free government land from encroachments. “The homes were razed and vends removed as they were hindering the cleaning of the drain,” the official said, adding that they needed space to dump waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-km-long and 100-metre-wide drain originates at Mehrauli and flows through parts of south Delhi, such as Saket, Savitri Nagar, and Defence Colony, before merging with other drains at Nizamuddin.

‘Waterlogging woes’

The clogging of the drain had resulted in waterlogging during monsoon in the areas through which it passes, prompting the High Court to issue directions to city civic agencies for its cleaning. Its cleaning started after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena visited the area last month.

Salma, 60, who has been setting up her vegetable cart under the Barrapullah flyover every morning for the past 30 years, said her cart was removed without prior notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murugesan, an area resident, said, “Three days before the demolition, officials from the MCD came and told us verbally that three structures would be razed. We were told that the instructions have come from the top.” However, on the day of the demolition, 10 houses were razed, he added.

Deepak Singh, 30, whose vend was removed, said they were initially told to shift to a pavement along a road. “We could not do that due to lack of space and chances of road accidents there,” he said.

Mr. Singh claimed that all affected vendors held valid street vending licences and had taken loan under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, an initiative that provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors.

Showing his vending licence, he said, “Now we will default on our repayments and held responsible for that. I will have to pull out my children from their school and look for odd jobs to make both ends meet as our source of income has gone.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.