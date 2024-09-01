GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drive to clean Barapullah drain leaves many homeless, without work  

Published - September 01, 2024 01:12 am IST - New Delhi  

Satvika Mahajan

The drive to clean the clogged Barapullah drain has rendered several people homeless in Delhi’s Jangpura as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demolished “without any prior notice” nearly a dozen semi-pucca houses built along it, said area slum-dwellers.

According to them, the civic body also removed about 20 vends “without assigning a new spot to their owners who held valid street vending licences” during its demolition drive on August 5. The MCD did not respond to the accusations.

However, an official termed the MCD action a “routine exercise” carried out to free government land from encroachments. “The homes were razed and vends removed as they were hindering the cleaning of the drain,” the official said, adding that they needed space to dump waste.

The 16-km-long and 100-metre-wide drain originates at Mehrauli and flows through parts of south Delhi, such as Saket, Savitri Nagar, and Defence Colony, before merging with other drains at Nizamuddin.

‘Waterlogging woes’

The clogging of the drain had resulted in waterlogging during monsoon in the areas through which it passes, prompting the High Court to issue directions to city civic agencies for its cleaning. Its cleaning started after Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena visited the area last month.

Salma, 60, who has been setting up her vegetable cart under the Barrapullah flyover every morning for the past 30 years, said her cart was removed without prior notice. 

Murugesan, an area resident, said, “Three days before the demolition, officials from the MCD came and told us verbally that three structures would be razed. We were told that the instructions have come from the top.” However, on the day of the demolition, 10 houses were razed, he added.

Deepak Singh, 30, whose vend was removed, said they were initially told to shift to a pavement along a road. “We could not do that due to lack of space and chances of road accidents there,” he said.

 Mr. Singh claimed that all affected vendors held valid street vending licences and had taken loan under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, an initiative that provides collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors.  

Showing his vending licence, he said, “Now we will default on our repayments and held responsible for that. I will have to pull out my children from their school and look for odd jobs to make both ends meet as our source of income has gone.”

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.