Drive-through vaccination facility in Dwarka comes in handy for many

Walk-ins not allowed, Aadhaar card must, says hospital

People who were unable to get an appointment on the government portal and those who were too scared of going to a hospital were among the ones who came to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-through facility in Dwarka on Wednesday.

The facility is run by Aakash Healthcare, a private hospital, and people have to pay ₹1,600 for a dose.

Citizens can get vaccinated without stepping out of their car. Before coming for vaccination, they have to get an appointment through 8800015999.

As you drive in, there is a counter where the hospital officials will check whether you have done pre-registration and payment.

At the second counter, the person will be inoculated and at the third, further details are verified. The person is then asked to wait at the parking area for 30 minutes before leaving.

“If you feel any dizziness or discomfort, then blow the horn and our team will check on you,” an official told one of the people who got vaccinated.

No walk-in registration will be allowed for drive-through vaccination and Aadhaar card as an identity proof is a “must”, the hospital said in a statement.

“Fifty employees from Aakash Healthcare will operate the centre that plans to administer a minimum of 250 to 300 doses a day. The centre will also run a mobile vaccination unit called ‘VaxiVan’, to vaccinate people in residential housing societies and corporate offices,” the statement said.

Mixed reaction

Naresh Singh (22), a college student who got his first shot, said: “The process was easy and comfortable and there was social distancing as I didn’t have to step out of my car.”

Hardeep Kaur Chatrath, (41), said she and her husband had been trying to find a slot through CoWIN for the last two weeks. “We kept checking several times during the day, but did not get any slots. Finally, we came to know about this facility and booked it over the phone. We didn’t want to go to hospitals to get vaccinated,” she said.

Karthik Bharadwaj said he had also been trying to get a slot via CoWIN for the last two weeks, but was unsuccessful. “Here, we got the slot very easily, but it is expensive. One shot is ₹1,600 and we had to wait sometime before getting the shot as the Chief Minister’s visit was going on,” he said. Mr. Bharadwaj said the authorities should reduce the rate.

Puneet Nayyar (41), who came to vaccinate his 81-year-old father, also complained of the waiting time. “We came at 11.30 a.m. and got the shot at 12.45 p.m. They should streamline the process,” he said.

At 2.30 p.m., there was around five cars waiting outside the mall to enter the area where the vaccination was happening.