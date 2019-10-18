Delhi

Drive against single-use plastic launched

Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday administered oath to school students, teachers, morning walkers and officials of saying no to single-use plastic and also flagged off teams of New Delhi Municipal Council school students for plogging drive in Nehru Park.

Mr. Reddy also launched a tree plantation drive by planting rare indigenous species of trees at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

