Drive against pornography: 97 arrested, 160 cases registered

New Delhi

04 December 2021 01:09 IST

The Delhi police on Friday said that 97 people have been arrested and 160 cases registered in a drive against child pornography under operation ‘Masoom’ that began on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said that the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit launched the operation.

The police said that details of the violations pertaining to child pornographic material are received at the IFSO through the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private and non-profit organisation. This organisation was established in 1984 by the United Nations Congress and is based in the U.S. The organisation further ties up with the social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

“The NCMEC checks the social media platforms and whenever it comes across any content found violating the privacy/obscene material about children, it is red-flagged. It procures the IP address of the user who has uploaded the content and shares with the NCRB,” Mr. Malhotra said, adding that the NCMEC further shares it with the IFSO, the organisation’s nodal agency in Delhi.