DRI arrests eight for allegedly smuggling gold bars worth ₹43 crore

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Friday arrested eight persons for allegedly smuggling 504 gold bars worth ₹43 crore. The gold bars are of 99.9% purity and collectively weigh 83.62 kg.

The accused were intercepted when they arrived at the New Delhi railway station onboard Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The gold bars of foreign origin were found concealed in the especially-tailored cloth vests worn by them. The couriers were travelling on fake Aadhaar cards.

“The intelligence inputs indicate that the seized gold bars were smuggled in from Myanmar via Manipur. The smuggling syndicate operating from Guwahati was attempting to dispose of the contraband in cities like Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai,” said an agency official.