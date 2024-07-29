ADVERTISEMENT

Dreams nipped in the bud, say kin of dead IAS aspirants

Published - July 29, 2024 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

Students have come from afar to utilise the better coaching facilities in the national capital, they say, but the pursuit of a dream career ended in a deadly tragedy in flooded basement of a building

Samridhi Tewari

Police personnel and students outside RAU’S IAS STUDY CIRCLE over the death of three civil services aspirants after the basement the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater at old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi on July 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Parents and relatives struggled to come to terms with the sudden loss after three civil services aspirants drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, which was flooded due to heavy rain in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area, on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several students staged a protest on Sunday in front of the building housing Rau’s IAS Study Circle after the deaths of Shreya Yadav, 25, from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni, 21, from Bihar, and Nevin Delvin, 28, from Kerala. “The students died of government negligence,” one angry protester said.

Fear gripped Dharmendra Yadav, a professor at an engineering college in Ghaziabad, who was watching the events unfold on TV on Saturday. When frantic calls to his niece Shreya went unanswered, he rushed to the Old Rajender Nagar area, with the search tragically ending at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital’s mortuary.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi coaching centre flooding: ‘Can never forget how my friends were gasping for air’

Shreya had completed her B.Sc. in Agriculture at a college in Uttar Pradesh. Her father, a farmer, struggled to pay her fees and the extended family had pooled in money for her UPSC coaching, her uncle said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We sent her to Delhi and not Lucknow or Allahabad because of the environment, we thought the facilities here are better, she will be able to learn English. But look at what we have now? Everything we dreamed of is gone, who will take responsibility?” he asked.

Shreya’s elder brother is pursuing an MA degree in Journalism while her younger brother is in Class 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

Navin Delvin was pursuing his Ph.D. in Arts and Aesthetics from Jawaharlal Nehru University and was also a UPSC aspirant. He was staying near his university and had gone to the library at the institute on Saturday evening, a relative said. His father is a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police based in Kerala and his mother is a Geography professor and head of the department (HoD) at a university.

Two arrested day after three UPSC aspirants die in flooded basement illegally used as coaching centre library

JNU Students’ Union expressed solidarity with his family members and the community bid adieu to him at a prayer meet in JNU on Sunday evening.

A student of Delhi University, Tanya Soni, who hailed from Bihar’s Aurangabad had joined the coaching centre one-and-a-half months ago. Her father works in Telangana. She had two siblings — a brother and sister. Her parents were inconsolable as doctors at RML handed over her body. Her last rites will be held in Bihar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Delhi / death / flood

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US