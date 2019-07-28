Draw up action plan for revamping existing mechanisms: NGT to MoEF

Following a plea that questioned the effectiveness of current monitoring mechanisms for compliance of environmental clearances granted to various projects, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union Environment Ministry to draw up an action plan for “revamping the existing mechanisms”.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “...with regard to category “A” projects, the data validation has to be the primary concern of the MoEF&CC [Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change] and ought not be outsourced.”

“For category “B” projects, such data validation may be done through SEIAA [State Environment Impact Assessment Authority]. It is necessary to have an action plan providing for revamping the existing mechanism by providing 100% monitoring of category “A” projects through the mechanism of regional offices of the MoEF&CC and the CPCB [Central Pollution Control Board],” the Bench observed.

Serious challenges

Directing authorities to furnish the action plan within one month, the Bench observed, “The need for 100% monitoring of category “A” projects is necessary in view of serious challenges of environment faced by the country in the form of there being 100 polluted industrial clusters, 351 polluted river stretches and 102 non-attainment cities, apart from other serious issues.”

The directions came after submissions made by the Environment Ministry pertaining to third-party monitoring mechanisms.

Earlier, the green panel had directed the Ministry to “evolve an appropriate” mechanism to ensure effective monitoring of the environmental clearances granted.

Following allegations that there was “flagrant violation of conditions of environmental clearance and adequate monitoring was not taking place,” the tribunal in October last year had observed that “compliance of conditions of EC must be monitored on a periodical basis, at least once a quarter”.