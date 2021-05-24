Draw up a centralised vaccine procurement policy: Sisodia

He asks Centre to green-light Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday requested the Central government to not take vaccination as a “joke” and to give approval for Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines and buy these vaccines for citizens of the country.

Mr. Sisodia also wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging the Central government to come up with centralised vaccine procurement and allocation policy to “prevent any further loss of life”.

‘Ready to pay price’

He also said that Delhi is ready to pay the price for the vaccines and experts have warned that the next wave is likely to affect children the most.

“Scarcity of vaccines is ubiquitous all over the nation. In fact, districts in many States have not received vaccines at all and even the ones that had vaccines are now shut due to shortage. The Central government is fully responsible for this dearth of vaccines that the nation is currently facing. It has failed in its vaccine management completely,” the AAP Minister said in a video statement earlier in the day.

He said that when the Delhi government raised the demand for vaccines, the Central government only provided four lakh doses and asked the State to float a global tender. “We reached out to Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Pfizer told us that they are exclusively speaking with the Central government and will not distribute vaccines to any State governments,” he said.

Mr. Sisodia questioned what the Central government was doing when other countries were eyeing procurement of vaccines and passing advance orders.

“According to some statistics, the US and European Union ordered 70 crore vaccines in November 2020 itself. Today, the US has enough vaccines to vaccinate all citizens of the country. Britain gave approval for Pfizer in December, but we were sleeping then and we are sleeping now also. Britain has acquired enough vaccines to vaccinate 75% of its population in January itself but our government is busy vilifying States instead,” he said.

The Minister said that it is time the Central government understood the gravity of the situation and procured vaccines from global companies. “It’s time to rise above petty politics and think about the safety of our citizens,” he added.