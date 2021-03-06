Draw for scheme to be held on March 10: DDA

06 March 2021 00:46 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said the draw for this year’s housing scheme will be held on March 10. “The draw of allotment will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA,” the urban body said, adding that the general public will be able to view the live telecast on the DDA website.

The housing scheme was launched on January 2 this year with 1,354 flats on offer.

