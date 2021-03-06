Delhi

Draw for scheme to be held on March 10: DDA

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday said the draw for this year’s housing scheme will be held on March 10. “The draw of allotment will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of judges and senior officers of the DDA,” the urban body said, adding that the general public will be able to view the live telecast on the DDA website.

The housing scheme was launched on January 2 this year with 1,354 flats on offer.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2021 12:47:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/draw-for-scheme-to-be-held-on-march-10-dda/article34001058.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY