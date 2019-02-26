Draft policy over enhancing ‘walkability’ gets DDA nod

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday approved a draft policy to enhance “walkability” in the national capital.

The proposal was approved at the meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who is also the DDA Chairman. The draft policy will now be placed in the public domain to invite suggestions and comments from stakeholders.

The draft policy includes strengthening of existing pedestrian infrastructure in areas where it is inadequate and development in areas where it is not presently available, said a DDA official.

“Provision of barrier-free footpaths and creation of a continuous pedestrian network as per principles of universal design, including integration with existing public places, parks, green areas and open spaces are included in the draft policy. There will also be provisions of pelican crossings near schools and other major pedestrian crossings which cater to children, elderly and differently abled,” added a senior DDA officer.

Sites identified

Seventeen sites have been identified by the urban body which will be taken up on a “pilot basis”.

The sites identified include the ITO junction, Delhi University (North and South Campuses), all ISBTs, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place, Lajpat Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Old and New Delhi Railway Stations, among others. Additionally, provision for “street furniture” like benches and other seating, garbage receptacles, signage providing information regarding directions and location of various public utilities, have been included in the draft policy.

Following Chennai

“It was felt that on the basis of “Walkability Plan for city of Chennai”, Delhi should also take steps in this direction by the way of policy intervention and initiatives wherein features like removal of encroachments from footpath, identification of vending zones, shaded tree plantation, and so on, are suitably addressed,” the DDA statement said.

Further, the urban body added that the area-level improvement and provision of pedestrian infrastructure in the draft policy was formulated by taking into account suggestions from the Delhi government, DMRC and the civic bodies.