Draft NCR plan 2041 likely to be published soon for comments

‘NCR to shrink in size, vertical growth to be encouraged’

The draft Regional Plan-2041 for the National Capital Region (NCR) that would reduce its size, while promoting vertical growth, was likely to be published for feedback in December, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

A version of the draft plan was approved by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) at its meeting on October 12. In a statement that day, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry stated that the plan would be notified by March 2022.

While some changes had been made since then, the plan would lead to the shrinking of the NCR and promotion of vertical development, as the initial draft had proposed. The draft was likely to be published for comments from the public this month, the official noted.

While the NCRPB had decided to include “natural zones”, areas where Central and State laws and judicial orders would regulate development, in the plan, the exact definition and features of these areas are likely to be added in the draft that will be published soon, according to officials.

The draft plan had proposed transit-oriented development along all major transport corridors, allowing a higher floor-area ratio, mixed land-use in the older parts of cities and vertical development. All major cities of the NCR would be connected with each other by 30-minute train rides and the boundaries of the NCR would be connected to Delhi by 30-minute mass transit rail. On the boundary of the NCR, the draft plan had proposed limiting it to a 100-km radius from Rajghat, plus 1 km corridors on either side of connecting expressways, national highways, State highways and regional rapid transit system.