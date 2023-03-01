Draft MPD-2041 approved by Delhi L-G, focus on housing for all

March 01, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday approved the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041 (MPD). Mr. Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the DDA, said the thrust of the plan is on inclusive development, environmental sustainability, green economy, transit-oriented development hubs, land pooling and housing for all.

The draft MPD-2041 also proposes to promote the city’s night-time economy, heritage, industrial activity and rejuvenate the Yamuna river through a Comprehensive River Development Plan. The draft Master Plan will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification.

The Master Plan, prepared by the DDA, is a statutory document that facilitates the Capital’s development by assessing the present condition and guiding how to achieve the desired development. “The draft MPD-2041 is a strategic and enabling framework to guide future growth of the city, built upon the lessons learnt from the implementation of the previous plans,” the DDA said in a statement.

DDA’s three goals

The DDA said it would pursue three goals stated in the Master Plan over the next 18 years. The first goal is to become an environmentally sustainable city that is resilient to the impact of climate change. The second is to become a future-ready city offering good quality, affordable and safe living environments to its citizens. The third goal is to emerge as “a dynamic place for economic, creative and cultural development”.

The vision document also includes “the development of affordable rental housing complexes with service apartments, condominiums, hostels etc.” the agency said in its statement.

The Master Plan also proposes the preparation of a comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) to integrate land use and transportation, transit-oriented development, and strategic mobility corridors for intra-city and inter-city movement while promoting the use of e-vehicles and e-charging infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA and DDA member Somnath Bharti wrote to Mr. Saxena seeking the postponement of the meeting. The MLA said that the DDA had not given sufficient time to residents to review and suggest changes to the draft MPD-2041. Mr. Bharti accused the DDA of being solely responsible for unauthorised construction and giving builder mafia a free hand.