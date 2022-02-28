MPD-2041 to take six more months to notify: DDA Vice-Chairman

February 28, 2022 01:38 IST

Reviewing and incorporating participants’ suggestions is causing the delay, says Manish Gupta

The process of notifying the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD), 2041, is likely to take another six months according to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice-Chairman Manish Gupta.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gupta said the agency received 33,000 suggestions from residents during the board of enquiry hearings — held last year from October to December — and is currently examining them, with the assistance of organisations such as the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).

“Many of these suggestions are conflicting and a balance has to be created regarding these adverse views, which are complex and time-consuming. Apart from this, the suggestions which were clear and concise have been incorporated into the master plan. We expect to resolve these issues by the end of March,” said Mr. Gupta, adding that the revised document will likely be sent to authorities for approval in April.

Serving as a vision document for the city’s growth over the next two decades, the MPD-2041 has earmarked a number of objectives that include minimising vehicular pollution, providing affordable housing and making Delhi a “24*7 city” by promoting night-time economy.

While the draft master plan of Delhi was uploaded on the public domain in June last year, repeated requests from participants to extend the public hearings for suggestions and feedback led to a delay in finalization of the plan, Mr. Gupta added.

Constraints in land pooling policy

Asked about the DDA’s land pooling policy facing roadblocks in its execution, with the participation window being extended to February 28 from its previous deadline of January 24, Mr. Gupta said while there is no deadline for participation due to the policy being “continuous” in nature, he did agree that there were some constraints that the agency was facing in its execution.

“In the policy’s second notification, in 2018, it states that if 70% of participants agree for the pooling of land, the rest 30% of the land will be acquired and the cost of acquisition will be borne by the 70%. During the initial policy, the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 was in place, which made land acquisition a simple process. However, with the current LARR Act (2013) coming into force, it makes the process cumbersome, expensive and difficult,” Mr. Gupta added.

Mr. Gupta further emphasised that according to the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the compensation to be paid to the individuals is much higher than the market value, unlike the 1894 act.

“Therefore, the constraint in the land pooling policy is due to these externalities, which have arisen because of the amendment in the land acquisition act. However, in three to four sectors, we have reached 70% participation, but the contiguity is a matter of concern, which we are trying to resolve. This should be resolved, hopefully, in the next month,” he added.

Slum Rehabilitation

Asked whether the DDA’s in-situ slum rehabilitation projects will achieve the target of making Delhi “slum-free by 2022”, Mr. Gupta said, “I can’t say whether the target will be achieved at this stage.”

Implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), the in-situ slum rehabilitation projects are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme, which is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the objective of ensuring proper housing to eligible slum dwellers along with the low, middle-income groups, and economically weaker sections (EWS) by 2022.

Emphasising the DDA’s projects with respect to three Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters – Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh in Ashok Vihar and Kathputhli Colony in Shadipur, Mr. Gupta said the projects for the Kalkaji and Ashok Vihar camps were at final stages and that the agency has started the process of allotments.

Earlier this week, the DDA announced that 679 households (out of 2,700) from Bhoomiheen Camp were eligible to receive allotment-cum-demand letters for EWS at the agency’s project in Kalkaji Extension. The remaining households were issued deficiency letters and were asked to submit documents required to fulfil their eligibility. Many residents at the camp stated that their names were left out despite completing the exercise.

“The issue of eligibility and ineligibility will always remain, there is a policy to decide that. It’s not that anyone who stays in the JJ cluster will be eligible, there is a cut-off. The issue here is of documentation, and the remaining households will also be cleared once they complete the documentation process,” said Mr. Gupta.