Draft delimitation report likely to be submitted in October

Exercise ascertaining Assembly constituencies that have more than three wards

Exercise ascertaining Assembly constituencies that have more than three wards

The delimitation of municipal wards in the Capital continues to remain on “fast track” with on-the-table and field exercises being executed simultaneously. The draft report on the exercise is likely to be submitted in October, sources familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

The sources added that the focus of the on-the-table exercise is to ascertain Assembly constituencies that have more than three wards and that constituencies in south Delhi are currently being worked on.

Average population per ward

“In constituencies that have more than three wards, there will be a merger of smaller wards. The work on constituencies in north Delhi, meanwhile, has been completed to a large extent. Simultaneously, physical exercises are being conducted in order to finish the work within the stipulated deadline,” said a source, adding that the average population per ward will be close to 65,000.

On July 26, The Hindu had reported that the exact number of wards to be carved out of the delimitation exercise has been fixed at 250.

The need for the delimitation exercise arose after the Central government notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which proposed the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250”.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), dated July 22, the minimum number of wards in each Assembly constituency has been fixed at three.

For public suggestions

“This is a year-long exercise in nature but it has to be completed in a short time frame; daily meetings are taking place to achieve that. The draft delimitation report should be out for public suggestions and objections in October, however, there might be some anomaly which will be highlighted during this process,” said another source, adding that the draft report will be published after approval from the Centre.

According to the MHA order, the draft delimitation report will show the number and extent of wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi along with maps of each ward that clearly indicates its boundaries.

The delimitation committee, which was constituted by the MHA on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The three-member committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.