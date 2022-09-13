Draft delimitation order out for public feedback

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev | Photo Credit: File photo

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday published the draft order for the delimitation of municipal wards in the Capital, providing three weeks (till October 3) for public suggestions and objections.

The SEC’s draft order, which was published after the Centre’s approval, shows a reduction of 22 wards — to achieve the exact number of 250 seats from the earlier 272 — across various Assembly constituencies. Among the constituencies which have seen a reduction in the number of wards are Matiala (from seven wards to six), Burari (six to five), Timarpur (four to three), Mangolpuri (four to three), Madipur (four to three) and Shahdara (four to three).

Apart from this, the draft order specifies the number and extent of wards under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with maps of each ward that clearly indicating their boundaries.

The need for the delimitation exercise arose after the Central government notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which proposed the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250”.

On July 26, The Hindu had reported that the exact number of seats had been fixed at 250, while a gazette notification on Saturday confirmed the number.

The total number of seats reserved for members of Scheduled Castes has been reduced from 46 to 42.

The delimitation committee, which was constituted by the Centre on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The three-member committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

The objections and suggestions to the draft report will be disposed of with the approval of the Centre, after which the latter will receive the final proposal for approval and publication in the official Gazette.