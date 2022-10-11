Draft Bill with amendments to boost land pooling ready; to be sent to Centre for approval

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri addressing a conference on land pooling in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

No changes will be made in the proposed amendments to the Delhi Development Act, 1957, which include making land pooling mandatory, according to a senior official at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The official said the process of public consultation over the proposed amendments has been concluded. A Bill, with the amendments, has been drafted and will soon be sent to the Union Cabinet for approval, the official added.

The proposed amendments were made public between August 18 and September 18 for suggestions and feedback. The senior MoHUA official said most of the feedback and comments received by the Ministry were “positive” in nature.

“There were no substantive objections from the public. Some were opposed to making land pooling mandatory. But you cannot execute land pooling without 100% of the land,” said the senior MoHUA official.

The policy

Notified on two occasions — in 2013 and 2018 — the land pooling policy (LPP) of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has been a non-starter, with the development works yet to take off due to eligibility criteria such as — 70% of the pooled land must be contiguous, the minimum participation rate in an area earmarked for land pooling must be 70%.

The two proposed amendments, which are part of the Bill, do away with these conditions by making land pooling mandatory in areas where minimum participation of 70% has been achieved; another amendment gives allows the Centre to declare pooling mandatory, even if the minimum thresholds of participation and contiguity are not met.

While landowners who have previously expressed their interest in the LPP remain divided over the proposed amendments, the senior MoHUA official said land pooling is “impossible if we don’t make it mandatory”.

“Voluntary participation of landowners has not worked out till now and many of the landowners are reluctant to participate. So, the proposed amendments overcome these hurdles in the existing policy,” said a senior DDA official.

The beneficiaries

The land pooling policy is aimed at providing 17 lakh dwelling units — including five lakh units for economically weaker sections — for a population of roughly 80 lakh people. Currently, 104 villages — which have been divided into six zones and further divided into 129 sectors — have been identified for land pooling.

However, as of July 27, a total of 6973 applicants, with 7,317 hectares of land, have expressed interest in the LPP. This area is only 38.36% of the total land (19,074 hectares) that has been earmarked for land pooling.

In late May, the window for land pooling applications was reopened till August 25 and the deadline was extended till September 30. However, the response of the landowners was lukewarm, with only 150 applicants, with a total of 115 hectares of land, expressing their interest in the policy, according to a senior DDA official.