Dr. Farooq Abdullah welcomes SC verdict on Delhi’s administrative control

May 13, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - SRINAGAR

National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Friday welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court granting powers to the elected government in Delhi to control the administration.

“I appreciate the SC verdict regarding Delhi that Lieutenant-Governor has no power or right to control the bureaucracy but only an elected government can,” Dr. Abdullah said, during a function in south Kashmir.

He said all the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir want restoration of statehood. “I hope the Government of India will take into consideration the emotions of people and restore statehood sooner than later,” Dr. Abdullah said.

He asked people to remain united as everything can be achieved only by remaining together.

Referring to the political crisis faced by Pakistan, Dr. Abdullah said, “What they do is their job. Pakistan is a separate country. All we want for Pakistan is that it stays strong, that peace prevails. And [ex-Pakistan Prime Minister] Imran Khan remains alive, as history is very bad there. Stronger Pakistan is good for India too,” Dr. Abdullah said.