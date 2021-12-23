‘DPSRU to play crucial role in training yoga teachers’

Over 500 students awarded master’s degree at the 4th convocation

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU) would play a key role in taking forward the Government’s “Dilli Ki Yogshala’ campaign by training yoga teachers through diploma programmes.

The campaign seeks to provide the people of Delhi, who are willing to learn yoga, with a yoga teacher at their home so that they can improve their fitness.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing the students at the 4th convocation of DPSRU. More than 500 students were awarded master’s degree on the occasion.

“Just talking about yoga won’t do any good to people. If we want people to bring yoga into their daily lives, then there must be a platform to connect people to trained yoga teachers and ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ will serve the purpose,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said that in the difficult times of COVID, students and researchers at DPSRU played a key role in helping the Government with its response.