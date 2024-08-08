DPS Gautam Buddh Nagar implements no non-veg rule, parents call move ‘discriminatory’

Delhi Public School - Gautam Buddh Nagar (DPS GBN) on Wednesday asked students’ parents to refrain from sending non-vegetarian food with them to school in an attempt to ensure that “all students feel respected”.

While the move prompted an outcry from some parents’ associations who said it would lead to discrimination, the school’s principal denied the allegations, claiming the rule had been made after some parents complained their children had fallen sick after sharing food.

“Non-vegetarian food, when cooked in the morning for lunchtime consumption, can pose serious health risks if not stored and handled properly, and we prioritise our students’ well-being, read the note sent to parents on Wednesday.

It added that the school values diversity and promotes a “culture of inclusivity”. “By maintaining a vegetarian food environment, we ensure that all students feel respected and comfortable regardless of their dietary preferences or restrictions while eating their meals,” the note read.

Sukriti Chauhan, the school’s principal, said they have issued similar notices earlier as well. “The circular was sent to parents keeping two considerations in mind: health and safety, and respect and inclusivity. Students might have shared their food, and after some of them got sick, parents raised a concern. Since we cannot ask students not to share food, we sent the notice to parents,” she said.

She added that there will be no punitive action taken against students who bring non-vegetarian food to school, but their parents will be informed. The DPS GBN cafeteria only serves vegetarian food.

‘Will lead to segregation’

“One can fall sick by eating from anywhere. Thus, the issue is about stale food rather than non-vegetarian food. Further, how can the school say they have taken this decision to respect all food choices when they are asking students to only carry vegetarian food?” said Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, president of the India Wide Parents Association.

She said that while the school is within its rights to take this call, many parents prefer sending non-vegetarian food items with their children like eggs, since it is a convenient and healthy option.

Satya Prakash Pandey from the All India Parents’ Association said that they have been fighting to include eggs in midday meals in many States since it has been found to increase attendance among students who generally drop out.

However, the school’s circular did not specify whether non-meat products like eggs were also banned.

Mr. Pandey added that the move would lead to discrimination amongst students. “When a school implements a no non-veg policy, it may lead to segregation along the lines of religion and caste. If a family has a certain preference, the child should be able to exercise their preferences in schools too, be it in their tiffins or canteen,” he said.

