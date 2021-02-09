DPCC told to regulate banquet halls

DDA regulations cannot hinder environmental norms: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure enforcement of directions pertaining to the regulation of banquet halls to curb pollution.

Parking amendment

Taking note of the Delhi Development Authority’s stand that regulations for parking had to be amended, the NGT observed that such regulations of the urban body cannot stand in the way of compliance of environmental norms.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “With regard to the stand that the DDA has to amend its regulation for parking, it may be noted that the regulations of the DDA cannot stand in the way of compliance of environmental norms which can be enforced even without the DDA amendment in view of the fact that the provisions of [relevant environmental laws], override in case of conflict with any other statute and environmental norms may thus be strictly enforced as already directed.”

The tribunal disposed the plea by directing the DPCC to regulate the banquet halls and enforce directions of both the DPCC and the NGT.

Remedial action

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Deepak Datta seeking remedial action against illegal running of banquet halls in Shivaji Marg.

The plea alleged that the banquet halls were operating without statutory consent and were in violation of the environmental norms.