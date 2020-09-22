DPCC shuts down 30 illegal vehicle scrapping units in outer Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has shut down 30 illegal vehicle scrapping units in outer Delhi for causing air pollution, said officials.
“These units were illegally scrapping cars, mini tempos, and even trucks. They did not have any mandatory permission from the DPCC and Transport Department to operate the units,” a DPCC official said.
The official added that the units were causing air pollution due to fumes from dismantling the vehicles using gas cutters and there was also oil and chemical spillage, which further pollutes the environment. “They were mostly small units and did not have any waste water treatment facility and did not dispose of the oil properly. Also, they were not operating in an industrial area and will not be allowed to open again,” the official said
“The processes of dismantling and scrapping of End of Life Vehicles [ELVs] often in an unscientific manner generate toxic fumes, chemicals which affect air quality. Last year, a large number of operators engaged in such activities were removed from Mayapuri and the problem in that area was largely contained,” the DPCC said in a statement.
The DPCC on receiving reports that such illegal units were operating in a cluster in Nangli Sakrawati, carried out a survey and identified 18 such units and shut them.
“Penalties were also levied on the illegal operators. On receiving information, further survey was carried out in outline areas of Delhi as Nilothi, Mundka, Mangolpuri, Mukundpur, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and ten more units were found operating in such illegal activities.
