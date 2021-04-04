Delhi

DPCC shuts down 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in 2 months

Photo for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: B_VELANKANNI RAJ

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) directed 16 illegal plastic manufacturing units in the national capital to shut down operations over the last two months, officials have said.

DPCC teams inspected 25 industrial units manufacturing plastic carry bags in Bawana and Narela industrial areas during February and March. Of these, only nine were complying with norms, an official said.

The remaining 16 units were found violating the Plastic Waste Management rules, 2016.

"They did not have a valid consent to operate from the DPCC. The carry bags being manufactured by them were of inappropriate thickness (less than 50 microns)," the official said.

The 16 defaulting units have been asked to shut down operations. An environmental damage compensation of ₹12.22 lakh has also been imposed on them, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 1:37:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dpcc-shuts-down-16-illegal-plastic-manufacturing-units-in-2-months/article34236795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY