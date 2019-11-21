DPCC rapped for not taking steps to curb noise pollution

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday came down heavily on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for not taking adequate steps to curb noise pollution.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “We are sorry to record that DPCC has been wholly amiss in performance of its duties. There is no satisfactory data about the action for violations though they are rampant and widespread which is failure on the part of all the statutory authorities entrusted with the enforcement of law.”

The green panel also said that the fine imposed for bursting crackers should also be revised by authorities.

“We are of the view that compensation for bursting of crackers needs to be suitably revised and needs to be different for different classes of defaulters and frequencies of default,” the Bench noted.

While observing that noise pollution has adverse effects on public health, the Bench said: “Noise has auditory as well as non-auditory effects on sleep, hearing, communication, mental and physical health and may even lead to madness. It can disturb work, rest, sleep, communication and damage the hearing and cause psychological and pathological reactions.”

The green panel also observed that awareness programmes carried out by the Delhi government’s environment department is inadequate “in terms of quality and quantity.”

“It needs to be properly planned and coordinated. Yearly action-plans covering different thematic areas of environmental problems need to be clearly identified, awareness activities planned and monitored. It would be appropriate if target groups are properly identified, logistic and personnel earmarked and action taken is monitored,” the Bench said.

The tribunal specified that the compliance needs to be ensured jointly by the Department of Environment, DPCC and the Special Commissioner of Police in coordination with the Education Department of Delhi and a compliance report furnished by the DPCC by April 2020.