DPCC rapped for not acting on plastic burning

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has rapped the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for failing to take remedial action against burning of plastic and PVC wires at a park in north-west Delhi’s Mangolpuri.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel came down heavily on the pollution control committee and summoned Member Secretary, DPCC to be present before the tribunal and state why the “responsibility was being shifted.”

Following the DPCC’s submission that the land in question was owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Bench said, “We consider it necessary to require the presence of Member Secretary, DPCC so as to explain why action be not taken in refusing to take steps even after pollution is brought to the notice and responsibility is merely shifted to the owner of the land.”

The Bench further added, “Being the guardian of environment, DPCC cannot disown its responsibility by simply saying that it is the owner of the land who has to take action. The question of ownership of the land is irrelevant as far as enforcement of environment norms are concerned for which the statutory right and responsibility is of the DPCC.”

Directing the DPCC to furnish a report, the Bench said, “It appears that authorities of the DPCC are either unaware of their responsibility or are not performing their duties even after noticing pollution. Let the necessary action now be taken at the earliest and a further report be filed.”

A report submitted by a joint committee comprising officials of the DPCC and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had acknowledged the fact that polluting activities were taking place in the area.