Delhi

DPCC issues fine for dust control norm violations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued environmental damage compensation (EDC) worth ₹22.1 lakh in March for violations, according to authorities.

Most of the EDC was charged for violations of dust control measures at construction sites, causing air pollution, officials said.

Also, following inspections, the DPCC has issued show-cause notices to 67 industries in Libaspur for operating without consent after receiving complaints of pollution in the area.

The industries have 15 days to respond to the notices, following which further action, including closure, can be taken.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 12:31:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dpcc-issues-fine-for-dust-control-norm-violations/article34275441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY