DPCC issues fine for dust control norm violations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued environmental damage compensation (EDC) worth ₹22.1 lakh in March for violations, according to authorities.

Most of the EDC was charged for violations of dust control measures at construction sites, causing air pollution, officials said.

Also, following inspections, the DPCC has issued show-cause notices to 67 industries in Libaspur for operating without consent after receiving complaints of pollution in the area.

The industries have 15 days to respond to the notices, following which further action, including closure, can be taken.