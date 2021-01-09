Delhi

DPCC issues closuredirections to 91 units

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure directions to 91 industries in Khyala Industrial Area and imposed a fine of ₹4.7 crore.

“The DPCC team inspected 113 units. Out of these, 40 units were found operating without effluent treatment plant and were engaged in washing/dying. Other 51 units were engaged in activities under orange and green category, but were operating without DPCC consent,” an official statement said.

The DPCC has also given directions to the authorities concerned to disconnect electricity and water supply and the Revenue Department to seal the 91 units.

