DPCC imposes ₹90L fine on 286 construction sites

New Delhi

20 October 2021 01:54 IST

Penalty for violating dust control norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed ₹90 lakh penalty on 286 construction sites, which were found violating dust control norms since October 7, according to authorities. The government has also warned of serious repercussions if rules to control dust are not followed.

“DPCC teams have visited 1,105 construction sites so far and norms are being followed at most sites. Citizens are actively bolstering our efforts,” said Environment Minister Gopal Rai, adding that all teams have been instructed to submit daily reports. “Instructions have also been given that strict action should be taken against every single agency causing dust pollution, so that it can be controlled,” he added.

The Delhi government has been running an anti-dust campaign since October 7. Thirty-one teams have been formed and they are working in different areas to monitor whether construction agencies are following guidelines issued by the government.

“The Delhi government has also launched the Green Delhi app so that if people see any kind of pollution, then they can complain to the government through it. Immediate action is taken on the complaints received. It is an appeal to all the people to download the app on their mobile phones,” Mr. Rai said.