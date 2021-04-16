DPCC flags off campaign on e-waste

New Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee, in coordination with a private company, flagged off ‘Clean to Green on Wheels’ campaign on Thursday to spread awareness about e-waste.

The campaign aims to reach out to four million people across India in the next one year. Under it, nine mini commercial vehicles are scheduled to cover about 110 cities and 300 towns across the country and travel more than 1 lakh km, said an official statement.

K.S. Jayachandran, Member Secretary, DPCC, said: “The ‘Clean to Green on Wheels’ is an opportunity to reach out to millions of Indians, turning each one of them into ambassadors for spreading awareness of the correct ways to reduce, reuse, recycle, and dispose e-waste, for a greener and healthier environment.”

