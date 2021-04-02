DPCC fines EDMC ₹40L over fire at Ghazipur site

New Delhi

02 April 2021 00:12 IST

‘Give report on steps taken within 15 days’

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued a penalty of ₹40 lakh to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for a recent fire at the Ghazipur landfill, said authorities.

After the fire, Environment Minister Gopal Rai had directed the DPCC to hold an inquiry and the fine was imposed on his directions.

He said they have also asked the EDMC to prepare a detailed report on the steps they are taking. “The EDMC should submit this report within 15 days of getting the notice. The DPCC report also shows that the civic body had no proper arrangements to douse the fire,” Mr. Rai said.

The DPCC has sent a notice in which it has also directed the EDMC Commissioner to take immediate and necessary action for the prevention of fire at the Ghazipur site.

The DPCC has also asked EDMC to ensure that such fire incidents do not occur in the future.

“In DPCC’s notice, it is stated that EDMC has not only ignored the Environment Protection Act of 1986, but also violated the directions of the National Green Tribunal on the matters of solid waste management or garbage management,” an official statement read.