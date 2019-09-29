DPCC fines authorities over pollution

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday imposed heavy fines on authorities for violating construction norms.

A fine of ₹5 lakh was imposed on the Central government-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) for “negligence” in checking dust emission at the site of an under-construction World Health Organisation building in ITO.

According to a statement issued, the fine was imposed after a DPCC team visited the WHO building as a part of its ongoing drive to check dust emissions at construction sites and found a large quantity of construction material lying uncovered.

DPCC member secretary Arun Mishra said that the NBCC was found negligent despite the entire Delhi-NCR region being put on high alert to prevent air pollution.

Meanwhile, a fine of ₹50 lakh each was imposed on the Public Works Department (PWD) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) after the demolition and construction waste was found lying on a stretch of the Ring Road. “The DPCC detected construction debris on a stretch of the Ring Road, from Brar Square to Dhaula Kuan, significantly contributing to re-suspension of dust particles. Both agencies, the PWD and the SDMC responsible for the cleaning of the roads, were found wanting,” said Mr. Mishra.

The pollution control body also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh each against polluters across the city including, a hotel project in Motia Khan, Deepak Memorial Hospital on Vikas Marg in East Delhi, ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Basai Darapur and Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Rohini. Polluters at the sites, located along major transport corridors to take coercive measures within three days failing which the construction work will be stopped and prosecution launched.