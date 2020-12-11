Delhi

DPCC, EDMC asked to act against mobile tower installation

Following a plea against the installation of a mobile tower by an apartment in Vasundhara Enclave, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to look into the issue and take appropriate action.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “Let the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation look into the grievance as per guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board [CPCB] on the subject,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the green panel was hearing a petition moved by petitioner Gufuruddin Ahmed seeking action against the installation of a mobile tower by Abul Fazal Apartments in Vasaundhara Enclave.

The Bench further stated that the petitioner was at liberty to approach authorities concerned and make a representation. “The applicant is free to send representation to the said authorities,” the Bench said.

