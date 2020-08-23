DPCC demands Rahul Gandhi as AICC chief

NEW DELHI

23 August 2020 23:43 IST

In an emergency meeting of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday, a resolution was passed demanding that Rahul Gandhi be appointed as the president of the All India Congress Committee. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that the members of the DPCC felt that it was only Mr. Gandhi who could provide dynamic and youthful leadership to the party in these trying times.

The DPCC, in its resolution, said: “Only a powerful and fearless leader like Mr. Rahul can expose the lies and falsehood of the BJP and the Modi government and make the people of India aware of the dangerous direction the country was going towards under the Modi government.”

In a statement, the DPCC said that while it acknowledged freedom of speech, it felt that some senior leaders publicly saying that a change of leadership in the Congress was needed was improper as it not only gave ammunition to the opponents to criticise it, but also demoralised the party cadre. “The resolution noted that this was an issue that should have been raised in the internal forum of the party, instead of going public by leaking it to the media,” the DPCC said.

