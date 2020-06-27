DPCC chief detained while paying homage

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar was detained by Delhi Police on Friday morning from India Gate while he was paying homage to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan Valley. Mr. Kumar was participating in a “Shaheedon Ko Salam Diwas”, a silent protest, organised by the party.

While Mr. Kumar was speaking to the media, the police picked him up and put him in a bus and detained him.

Delhi Police in a statement said: “A few people had gathered near national stadium without any permission. They were told to disperse in view of the governments’ directives. When they refused to pay heed, they were detained.”