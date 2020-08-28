DPCC asked to furnish report on desealing of illegal scrap units

Following a plea against desealing of illegal scrapping units operating in the Mayapuri Industrial Area, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to furnish a report on the same.
A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “Let the DPCC look into the allegations and take remedial action in accordance with law and file a report.”
While authorities were directed to submit the report to the tribunal by January 6, the petitioner was asked to approach the DPCC and file an affidavit within one week.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by NGO Society for Alternative Fuel and Environment (SAFE), which alleged that illegal scrapping units were operational in the Mayapuri area.
Geo-tag locations
The Bench noted that following earlier directions, certain units which were sealed had been desealed later. “The applicant has also found other sites where illegal scrapping units are still functioning,” the Bench observed, while noting the geo-tag locations provided by the petitioner NGO.
Earlier, the NGT had directed the State government to furnish a performance guarantee of ₹5 crore for failing to act against the illegal scrap units that were operational.
