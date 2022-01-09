Dozen graft cases against Delhi officials last year: ACB

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday said it registered a dozen graft cases against Delhi government officials last year.

Special Commissioner of Police, ACB, S.K. Gautam said the branch took several stringent steps to check corruption in government departments. The measures led to six convictions in two separate cases.

“The Anti-Corruption Branch collects intelligence against corrupt government officials and lays traps in accordance with rules,” Mr. Gautam said.

“In 2021, we conducted 5 raids on civil servants under the Delhi government and all were successful. It is the highest figure compared with the raids conducted during the last five years,” Mr. Gautam said, adding that nine individuals were arrested red-handed for accepting bribes.

Among those arrested were officials from the VAT, Transport and Revenue departments as well as the MCD. As many as 30 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act were also charge-sheeted and sent to court for judicial trial.