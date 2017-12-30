Delhi

Dowry case: court acquits in-laws

A Delhi court acquitted a woman’s father-in-law and brother-in-law in a 2002 dowry harassment case saying continuing the trial would violate the accused persons’ right to speedy trial as prosecution can never prove the allegations.

“In absence of evidence of the complainant and other material witnesses, the prosecution can never hope to prove the allegations levelled against the accused persons as none of the remaining witnesses are eyewitnesses to the incident,” Metropolitan Magistrate said.

“The present case pertains to an FIR of the year 2002 and continuing the trial any further, when it is clear that the prosecution can never hope to prove its case against the accused, would tantamount to violation of right to speedy trial of the accused,” it said.

