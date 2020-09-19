Downward trend in Delhi’s COVID-19 positivity rate in last few days: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said there has been a downward trend in the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital and it will lead to good results by next week.
“The positivity rate was 6.76% on Friday. It has remained below 7% in the last two-three days. Last week, it was around 8%,” he said.
The cumulative positivity rate has also dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, Mr. Jain said.
The minister said due to the increased testing over the last 10 to 12 days, Delhi has been witnessing a “downward trend” in the COVID-19 positivity rate over the past two to three days.
“It should lead to good results by next week,” he said.
On Friday, the city reported 4,127 new cases and 30 deaths. As many as 61,037 tests were conducted and the positivity rate stood at 6.76%.
The cumulative positivity rate was 9.83 on Friday, down from 10.05 per cent on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath