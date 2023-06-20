HamberMenu
DoV issues notices to PWD officials over CM House renovation

June 20, 2023

Satvika Mahajan
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the development. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) has issued show-cause notices to seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residential complex at 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the development.

A total of ₹52.71 crore was spent on CM’s official residence, as per a DoV report commissioned by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

The DoV was asked to investigate the renovation project by the L-G after he took note of media reports about the work on the CM house.

In the notices sent to the chief engineers and other officials concerned, the DoV has sought an explanation about the “gross violation of general financial rules, CPWD manual and CVC guidelines”.

It stated that the previous CM residence was demolished by the PWD without a proper survey and that the new building was constructed without a sanctioned building plan.

It also alleged that changes were made in the original plan on the CM’s directions, resulting in a deviation from the sanctioned amount.

Mr. Kejriwal got a complex much bigger than what is allowed as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, as per the DoV notice.

Mr. Sachdeva said the notices will “help bring out the truth”.

“On whose instructions did the PWD carry out the renovation without proper tender and budgetary provisions? The day is not far when the CM will himself face an inquiry into his bungalow scam,” he said.

When reached for a response, AAP did not offer a comment.

